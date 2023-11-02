Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $4.92

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $4.74. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 72,570 shares changing hands.

KC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.92% and a negative net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $253.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 160,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 289,800 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

