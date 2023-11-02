Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Down to $15.68

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $14.90. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 108,709 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,734,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
