Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Down to $15.68

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $14.90. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 108,709 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,734,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

