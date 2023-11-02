Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Krispy Kreme from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -130.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

