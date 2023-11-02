Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $606.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.84. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $384.72 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

