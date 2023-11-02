Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.34. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on LARK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

