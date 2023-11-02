Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245-$1.270 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.83.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,594,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at $22,594,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,409 shares of company stock worth $1,383,629. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

