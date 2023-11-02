Leerink Partnrs Comments on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

View Our Latest Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE THC opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.