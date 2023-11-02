Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Checkpoint Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,536,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1,924.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 192,458 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKPT opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CKPT shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

