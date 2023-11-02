Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

