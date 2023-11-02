Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $120.80 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average is $147.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

