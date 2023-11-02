Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 29,344 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDTX opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.95%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

