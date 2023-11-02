Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.10 EPS.

Leidos stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.46. 76,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,106,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

