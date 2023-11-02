Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel Sells 100 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Kosel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of Lennox International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96.

NYSE LII opened at $383.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $227.37 and a one year high of $393.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Lennox International by 79.1% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Lennox International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

