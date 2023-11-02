LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGI Homes Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $80.29 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.