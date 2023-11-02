Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36, reports. The business had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Littelfuse updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Littelfuse Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $225.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.45. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $193.42 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 900,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,715,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

