Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

