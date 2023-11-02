Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,380 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.48.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

