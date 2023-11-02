Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 425.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IBM opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

