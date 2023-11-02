Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Haemonetics worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HAE opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

