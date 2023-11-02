Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,829 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tlwm grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $264.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.