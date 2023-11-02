Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 103,988 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,988 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

