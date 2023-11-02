Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 753 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

