Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 393,996 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,996 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $102,933,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after buying an additional 2,323,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,602,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.8% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,455,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,800,000 after buying an additional 1,430,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,813,000 after buying an additional 1,402,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $86,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,797 shares of company stock worth $2,494,774. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LBTYK

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.