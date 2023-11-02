Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15), reports. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 76.63%.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 32.8 %

LUMN stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,324,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

