LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 2,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

