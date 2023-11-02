LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of 2,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LXP stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 56.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

