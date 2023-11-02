Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 150 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $74.24 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $84.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

