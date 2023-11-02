Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires New Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 284,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $739.13 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.77 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $743.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $751.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.67%.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,970. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.14.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

