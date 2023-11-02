Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $264.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.