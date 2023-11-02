Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

