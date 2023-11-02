Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

