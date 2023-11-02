Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $435.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

