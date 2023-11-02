Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,040 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

