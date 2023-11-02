Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 19,859 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 73.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,859 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

