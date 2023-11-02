Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 6,985 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.98 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

