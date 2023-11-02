Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.