Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 1,492 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.46 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

