Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $128.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.