Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 5,750 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

