Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 8,535 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FJUN. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 240,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 115,797 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 133.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 117,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $8,155,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $5,675,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,534.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 135,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 126,852 shares during the period.

FJUN opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $477.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

