Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 4,462 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $30.23 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

