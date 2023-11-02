Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.1 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $270.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.48 and a 200-day moving average of $306.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

