Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FCG opened at $25.93 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $560.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.