Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,325,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,769,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,428,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,365.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 764,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 733,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.