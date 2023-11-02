Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 209,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $132.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.34.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

