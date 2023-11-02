Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

