Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $23,399,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,645.5% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 630,847 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 313,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 241,787 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 228,827 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS PMAY opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $537.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

