Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

