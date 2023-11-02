Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 46.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,229 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DG opened at $116.41 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $260.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

