Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 297 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,202,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 486,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 110.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 455,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -288.89%.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

